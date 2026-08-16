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Word of the Day: Mettle
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Word of the Day: Mettle

By Simran Jeet
Aug 16, 2026
03:22 pm
What's the story

"Mettle" is a noun that refers to a person's courage, determination, and ability to stay strong when facing difficulties. It is often used when someone is tested by a challenging situation and shows that they have the strength and confidence to handle it.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Mettle" comes from the Old French metal, meaning "metal" or "substance."

Over time, the word became associated with a person's character and inner strength.

By the 16th century, "mettle" was being used to describe courage, spirit, and resilience.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'mettle'

Some alternatives for "mettle" include courage, spirit, bravery, strength, determination, resolve, fortitude, grit, and backbone.

These words describe the inner strength and courage needed to face pressure, challenges, or difficult situations.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

See "mettle" in these examples:

"The difficult match gave the young athlete a chance to prove her mettle."

"He showed his mettle by staying calm during the crisis."

"The competition tested the team's mettle."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Mettle" is a strong choice when you want to describe someone's courage under pressure.

It goes beyond simply saying someone is "brave" by suggesting that their character and determination are being tested.

It works well in stories, sports writing, biographies, and motivational pieces.

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