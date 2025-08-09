Word of the Day: Mitigate

"Mitigate" is a verb that means to make something less severe, harmful, or painful. It's often used when talking about reducing risks, problems, or negative effects. Using "mitigate" shows the act of easing or softening difficult situations.

Origin Origin of the word "Mitigate" comes from the Latin word mitigare, meaning "to soften" or "to alleviate." It entered English in the late 14th century and has kept its meaning related to reducing severity. Today, it's commonly used in law, medicine, and everyday language.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'mitigate' Some close synonyms include: lessen, reduce, alleviate, ease, diminish, soften, relieve, and moderate. These words all describe making something less intense or serious.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "mitigate" is used in sentences: "The government took steps to 'mitigate' the effects of the storm." "Proper planning can help 'mitigate' risks in any project." "Medicine helped 'mitigate' her pain after the surgery."