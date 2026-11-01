Word of the Day: Modicum
What's the story
"Modicum" means a small amount of something, especially something useful or desirable. It is often used to describe a limited quantity of a quality, feeling, or resource. Let us understand this word better and learn how to use it in everyday sentences.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "modicum" comes from the Latin word modicus, meaning "moderate" or "small."
It entered English in the 15th century and has since been used to describe a small or limited quantity of something.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'modicum'
Some synonyms for "modicum" include bit, little, pinch, trace, and fraction.
These words describe small amounts of something. For example, "trace" often refers to a very tiny quantity, while "fraction" suggests a small part of a whole.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of how "modicum" is used:
"She showed a modicum of patience during the long wait."
"The recipe requires a modicum of salt."
"He managed to maintain a modicum of hope despite the challenges."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "modicum" helps describe a small amount of something in a precise and expressive way.
It is useful when writing about qualities, emotions, or resources, especially when even a little of something makes a difference.