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Word of the Day: Modicum
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Word of the Day: Modicum

By Simran Jeet
Nov 01, 2026
04:10 pm
What's the story

"Modicum" means a small amount of something, especially something useful or desirable. It is often used to describe a limited quantity of a quality, feeling, or resource. Let us understand this word better and learn how to use it in everyday sentences.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The word "modicum" comes from the Latin word modicus, meaning "moderate" or "small."

It entered English in the 15th century and has since been used to describe a small or limited quantity of something.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'modicum'

Some synonyms for "modicum" include bit, little, pinch, trace, and fraction.

These words describe small amounts of something. For example, "trace" often refers to a very tiny quantity, while "fraction" suggests a small part of a whole.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how "modicum" is used:

"She showed a modicum of patience during the long wait."

"The recipe requires a modicum of salt."

"He managed to maintain a modicum of hope despite the challenges."

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Writing

Why use the word

Using "modicum" helps describe a small amount of something in a precise and expressive way.

It is useful when writing about qualities, emotions, or resources, especially when even a little of something makes a difference.

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