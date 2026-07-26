Word of the Day: Moot
What's the story
"Moot" is an adjective used to describe a topic, question, or issue that is open to discussion or debate. It can also refer to something that no longer needs to be decided because changing circumstances have made it unimportant or irrelevant.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Moot" comes from the Old English word mot, meaning "meeting" or "assembly."
In medieval England, a "moot" was a gathering where people discussed important matters.
Over time, the word evolved to describe issues that are debated or no longer require a decision.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'moot'
You can also use words such as debatable, arguable, disputable, controversial, questionable, unresolved, academic, irrelevant, hypothetical, and uncertain in place of "moot."
They all relate to topics that are open to discussion or whose importance may be uncertain.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "moot" can be used in sentences:
"The issue became moot after the project was canceled."
"Whether the policy was effective remains a moot point."
"The committee spent hours discussing a moot question."
Writing
Why use the word
Instead of saying an issue is "open to debate" or "no longer important," you can simply use "moot."
It is a concise word that works well in academic, professional, and everyday writing.