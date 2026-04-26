Word of the Day: Muster

"Muster" (verb/noun) is used when gathering people, strength, or resources, often for a purpose. It can also describe making an effort to bring out courage or energy in a moment of need. The word carries a sense of preparation and inner resolve.

Origin Origin of the word "Muster" comes from the Old French word mostrer, meaning "to show" or "display." It entered English in the 14th century and was first used in military contexts for assembling troops. Over time, it came to include gathering effort, support, or determination.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'muster' Some similar words include gather, assemble, collect, summon, and rally. These words are often used when bringing things together or calling upon effort or strength.

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Usage Sentence usage Here's how "muster" can be used in a sentence: "He mustered the courage to speak up." "The team mustered all their strength for the final match." "They gathered to muster support for the cause."

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