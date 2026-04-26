Word of the Day: Novel

"Novel" (adjective/noun) is used to describe something new, original, or different from what is familiar. As a noun, it refers to a long fictional story, usually in book form. When something is "novel," it stands out for its freshness and uniqueness, offering a new way of thinking or experiencing something.

Origin Origin of the word "Novel" comes from the Latin word novellus, meaning "new" or "fresh." It entered English through Old French in the 14th century and was used to describe something recently created or unusual. Over time, it also became the term for a long form of storytelling in literature.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'novel' Some similar words include new, original, unique, fresh, and innovative. These words are often used when describing ideas, approaches, or creations that feel different and uncommon.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "She came up with a novel idea for the project." "The scientist proposed a novel approach to solving the problem." "He spent the evening reading a gripping novel."

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