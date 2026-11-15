Word of the Day: Opportune
What's the story
The word "opportune" is an adjective used to describe something that happens at the right time or under suitable circumstances. It refers to moments when conditions are favorable for taking action or making a decision. An "opportune" moment can make a task easier or lead to a better outcome.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Opportune" comes from the Latin word opportunus, meaning "favorable" or "convenient."
It was originally linked to the idea of a favorable wind guiding ships safely toward a harbour.
The word entered English in the 15th century and gradually came to describe events or situations that occur at just the right time.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'opportune'
Some common synonyms for "opportune" include timely, suitable, favorable, convenient, appropriate, well-timed, advantageous, and fitting.
These words describe situations that are useful because they happen at the right moment
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let us see how "opportune" can be used in everyday sentences:
"The holiday was an opportune time to visit her family."
"He chose an opportune moment to discuss the salary increase with his manager."
"The new job offer came at an opportune time when she was looking for a career change."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "opportune" helps describe situations where timing plays an important role.
Instead of simply saying that something happened at a good time, this word expresses the idea more clearly.
It can be used when discussing decisions, opportunities, meetings, or events that happen under favorable circumstances.