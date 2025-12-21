Word of the Day: Optimize

"Optimize" is a verb that means to make something work in the best or most effective way. It is often used when improving performance, efficiency, or results by making smart adjustments. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Optimize" comes from the Latin word optimus, meaning "best." It was first used in science, mathematics, and engineering to describe achieving the best possible outcome. Today, it is commonly used in business, technology, health, and everyday problem-solving.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'optimize' Some common synonyms include: improve, enhance, refine, perfect, maximize, and fine-tune. These words are used when something is adjusted to perform at its highest level.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The company worked to 'optimize' its workflow." "She adjusted her schedule to 'optimize' productivity." "Updating the software helped 'optimize' system performance."