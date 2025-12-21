LOADING...
Word of the Day: Ordeal
By Simran Jeet
Dec 21, 2025
02:17 pm
"Ordeal" is a noun that means a difficult, painful, or challenging experience. It is often used to describe situations that test a person's strength, patience, or endurance. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin of the word 

"Ordeal" comes from the Old English word ordal, meaning "judgment" or "trial." It originally referred to a test of guilt or innocence in the Middle Ages, often involving danger. Today, it describes any tough or trying experience that someone must endure.

Synonyms for 'ordeal' 

Some common synonyms include: trial, hardship, challenge, struggle, test, and difficulty. These words are used when someone goes through something demanding or stressful.

Sentence usage 

Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The rescue team endured a harrowing 'ordeal' during the storm." "Her illness was a long and painful 'ordeal.'" "The students faced an 'ordeal' during the surprise exam."

Why use the word 

Use "ordeal" when you want to show that an experience is truly challenging or exhausting. It helps readers feel the intensity and seriousness of the situation, making the experiences in your writing feel real, powerful, and memorable.