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Word of the Day: Ousted
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Word of the Day: Ousted

By Simran Jeet
Aug 02, 2026
03:09 pm
What's the story

"Ousted" is a verb that means removed or forced out of a position, place, or role, often against someone's will. It is commonly used when talking about leaders, officials, or employees who lose their positions because of elections, decisions, or disagreements.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Ousted" comes from the Anglo-French word ouster, meaning "to remove" or "to deprive."

It entered English in the 13th century as a legal term and later became widely used to describe someone being forced out of power or office.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'ousted'

Take a look at these sentence examples:

"The company's CEO was ousted after months of poor performance."

"The king was ousted during the political uprising."

"She was ousted from the committee following the vote."

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Writing

Why use the word

Instead of saying someone was "forced to leave their position," you can simply use "ousted."

It makes your writing shorter and clearer, especially when describing leadership changes or major decisions.

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