Word of the Day: Palpable
What's the story
"Palpable" is an adjective used for something that can be felt or sensed clearly. While it can describe something that is physically touchable, it is more often used for feelings, moods, or situations that are so strong they seem almost tangible.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "palpable" comes from the Latin palpare, meaning "to touch gently" or "to feel."
It entered English in the 17th century and was first linked to things that could be touched.
Its meaning later expanded to include emotions and experiences that can be strongly sensed.
Synonyms
Words similar to 'palpable'
You can use words such as tangible, noticeable, evident, obvious, perceptible, apparent, distinct, clear, and detectable.
These words describe something that can be easily noticed, sensed, or recognized.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Try "palpable" in these examples:
"There was a palpable sense of excitement in the stadium."
"The tension between the two teams was palpable."
"Her relief was palpable after hearing the good news."
Writing
Why use the word
Think of "palpable" when something feels so obvious or strong that you can almost touch it.
It is a particularly useful word for describing emotions, tension, excitement, fear, or other experiences that are difficult to see but impossible to ignore.