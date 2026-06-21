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Word of the Day: Parley

By Simran Jeet 07:05 pm Jun 21, 202607:05 pm

What's the story

"Parley" is a noun and verb that refers to a discussion or conference between opposing sides, usually to resolve a conflict or negotiate terms. It is often associated with diplomacy, war, or serious negotiations. As a verb, it means to engage in such a discussion.