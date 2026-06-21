Word of the Day: Parley
What's the story
"Parley" is a noun and verb that refers to a discussion or conference between opposing sides, usually to resolve a conflict or negotiate terms. It is often associated with diplomacy, war, or serious negotiations. As a verb, it means to engage in such a discussion.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Parley" comes from the Old French word parler, meaning "to speak." It entered English in the 16th century and was commonly used in military and political contexts. Over time, the word became associated with negotiations between rivals or enemies seeking agreement.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'parley'
Some common synonyms for "parley" include negotiation, discussion, conference, dialogue, consultation, and talks. These words all involve communication aimed at reaching understanding or agreement.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "parley" is used in different contexts: "The two nations agreed to hold a parley to avoid further conflict." "The pirates requested a parley with the ship's captain." "Company leaders met to parley over the terms of the partnership."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "parley" is ideal for situations involving talks between people or groups in disagreement. It highlights communication aimed at solving problems or settling disputes. This gives your writing a more official and refined tone.