Word of the Day: Parochial
What's the story
"Parochial" is an adjective used to describe something focused on a small local area or limited point of view. It can also describe a person or attitude that is narrow-minded and not open to ideas, cultures, or experiences beyond their immediate surroundings.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Parochial" comes from the Latin word parochialis, meaning "of a parish."
It entered English in the 15th century and was originally connected to local churches and parishes.
Over time, the word gained its broader meaning of being limited in outlook or scope.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'parochial'
Some synonyms for "parochial" include local, narrow-minded, provincial, limited, insular, restricted, inward-looking, and close-minded.
These words describe a limited outlook or a focus on familiar surroundings and ideas.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "parochial" is used in sentences:
"His parochial view made it difficult for him to accept new ideas."
"The newspaper mainly covers parochial issues affecting the local community."
"She criticized the company's parochial approach to international business."
Writing
Why use the word
"Parochial" can be useful when you want to describe a limited way of thinking without using a long explanation.
It is particularly helpful when discussing people, organizations, or ideas that focus too closely on their own surroundings and overlook wider perspectives.