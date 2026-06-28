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Word of the Day: Peculiar
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Word of the Day: Peculiar

By Simran Jeet
Jun 28, 2026
04:08 pm
What's the story

Something described as "peculiar" stands out because it seems unusual, strange, or different from what is normal. The word can refer to odd behavior, uncommon features, or anything that feels distinctive in a noticeable way. Depending on the context, it may sound curious, surprising, or slightly mysterious.

Origin

Origin of the word

The story of "peculiar" begins with the Latin word peculiaris, which meant "private" or "one's own." As the word evolved through Old French and entered English, its meaning gradually shifted toward something special, distinctive, or out of the ordinary. Today, it is most commonly used to describe things that seem unusual.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'peculiar'

Some common synonyms for "peculiar" include strange, unusual, odd, curious, distinctive, and eccentric. These words all describe something that differs from what is typical or expected.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "peculiar" is used in different contexts: "There was a peculiar smell coming from the kitchen." "She noticed a peculiar pattern in the data." "His peculiar sense of humor made everyone laugh."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Peculiar" is useful when you want to point out that something feels unusual without necessarily calling it bad or negative. It can describe anything from odd behavior to unique qualities or unexpected situations. The word helps create curiosity and draws attention to what makes something different.

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