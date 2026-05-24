Word of the Day: Peppy

"Peppy" (adjective) is used to describe someone or something full of energy, enthusiasm, and lively spirit. It often refers to cheerful personalities, upbeat moods, or energetic actions that feel bright and exciting. The word carries a fun and casual tone, making it perfect for lively and positive descriptions.

Origin Origin of the word "Peppy" comes from the word pep, which became popular in American English during the early 20th century to describe energy and enthusiasm. Over time, "peppy" developed as a playful way to describe people, music, or situations that feel lively and full of spirit.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'peppy' Some similar words include energetic, lively, cheerful, spirited, and upbeat. These words are often used when describing excitement, enthusiasm, or high energy.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "She greeted everyone with a peppy smile." "The song had a fun and peppy rhythm." "His peppy attitude brightened the room."

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