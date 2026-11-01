Word of the Day: Plight
What's the story
"Plight" (noun) means a difficult, troubling, or unfortunate situation that someone is facing. It is often used to describe circumstances involving hardship, suffering, or problems. Let us take a closer look at this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "plight" comes from the Old English word pliht, meaning "danger" or "risk."
Over time, it developed into its modern meaning of a difficult or unfortunate situation.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'plight'
"Plight" can be described using words such as predicament, hardship, adversity, trouble, and difficulty.
While these terms share a similar meaning, each highlights a different aspect of a challenging situation.
"Adversity" emphasizes difficult circumstances, whereas "predicament" suggests being stuck in a situation that is hard to resolve.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here is how "plight" can appear in everyday writing:
"The charity works to improve the plight of homeless people."
"She felt sympathy for the plight of the stranded travellers."
"The report highlighted the plight of families affected by the flood."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "plight" is useful when discussing difficult situations, personal struggles, or social problems.
It allows writers to draw attention to the challenges people face while adding a sense of empathy and concern to the message.