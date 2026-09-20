Word of the Day: Polyglot
What's the story
"Polyglot" is a noun used for a person who can speak or understand several languages. It can also be used as an adjective to describe someone or something involving many languages. Let us learn more about this word and how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Polyglot" comes from the Greek word polyglottos, meaning "many-tongued" or "many languages."
Poly means "many," while glotta means "tongue" or "language."
The word entered English in the 17th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'polyglot'
Words related to "polyglot" include multilingual, bilingual, linguist, language expert, and translator.
"Multilingual" is the closest general alternative, while "bilingual" specifically refers to someone who uses two languages.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how to use "polyglot" in sentences:
"She is a talented polyglot who speaks five languages."
"His experience as a polyglot helped him communicate with people from different countries."
"The conference attracted several polyglot speakers."
Writing
Why use the word
"Polyglot" is often used to highlight someone's ability to communicate in several languages.
It can describe people who have learned languages through education, travel, work, or personal interest.
The word can also describe a place, society, or publication where multiple languages are used.