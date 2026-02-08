Word of the Day: Precarious

"Precarious" is an adjective that means unsafe, unstable, or uncertain. It is used to describe situations that involve risk or the possibility of sudden change. "Precarious" often suggests danger or lack of security.

Origin Origin of the word "Precarious" comes from the Latin word precarius, meaning "obtained by prayer" or "dependent on chance." It entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe uncertain or risky conditions. Over time, it came to refer to anything unstable or insecure.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'precarious' Some common synonyms for "precarious" include risky, unstable, uncertain, dangerous, and insecure. These words convey exposure to danger or sudden failure.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "precarious" is used in different contexts: "The ladder was in a precarious position." "She lived in a precarious financial situation." "The ceasefire remained precarious."

