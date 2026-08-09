Word of the Day: Prerogative
What's the story
"Prerogative" is a noun that refers to a special right, privilege, or power that belongs to a particular person or group. It is often used when someone has the freedom or authority to make a decision because of their position, role, or personal choice.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Prerogative" comes from the Latin word praerogativa, which referred to a group that had the privilege of voting first in ancient Rome.
It entered English through Old French in the 14th century and later came to mean a special right or privilege.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'prerogative'
Some common synonyms for "prerogative" include right, privilege, authority, power, entitlement, freedom, discretion, option and choice.
These words relate to having the ability or permission to make a decision or take an action based on one's position or circumstances.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples:
"Choosing where to travel is your prerogative."
"It is the manager's prerogative to make the final decision."
"As team captain, she considered it her prerogative to speak first."
Writing
Why use the word
"Prerogative" is useful when you want to talk about someone's right or freedom to make a particular choice.
It can replace longer phrases such as "it is their right to decide" and works well in formal conversations, articles, essays, and professional writing.