Word of the Day: Presumptuous
What's the story
"Presumptuous" is an adjective that describes someone who oversteps boundaries by acting too confidently or boldly without proper permission or respect. It often refers to behavior that assumes too much authority or familiarity. The word suggests arrogance or a lack of awareness about limits.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Presumptuous" comes from the Latin word praesumere, meaning "to take for granted" or "to assume beforehand." It entered English in the 14th century through Old French influence. Over time, it developed a negative tone, describing behavior that is overly forward or self-assured.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'presumptuous'
Some common synonyms for "presumptuous" include arrogant, overconfident, bold, forward, and audacious. These words describe behavior that exceeds proper limits. While similar, "presumptuous" especially highlights acting without the right or authority to do so.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "presumptuous" is used in different contexts: "It was presumptuous of him to speak on her behalf without asking." "She didn't want to sound presumptuous by giving advice." "Making decisions without consultation can seem presumptuous in professional settings."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "presumptuous" is useful when you want to describe behavior that crosses boundaries in a confident or disrespectful way. It adds clarity and precision to your writing, especially when pointing out attitudes that may appear inappropriate or overly bold.