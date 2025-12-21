Word of the Day: Proactive

"Proactive" is an adjective that means taking action in advance instead of waiting for problems to happen. It is often used to describe people or approaches that plan ahead and handle situations early. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Proactive" comes from the prefix pro, meaning "before," and active, meaning "doing something." It became popular in business and psychology to describe forward-thinking behavior. Today, it is widely used to describe planning, initiative, and responsibility.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'proactive' Some common synonyms include: prepared, forward-thinking, initiative-taking, preventive, and anticipatory. These words are used when someone acts early to avoid issues or improve outcomes.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "She took a 'proactive' approach to managing her workload." "Being 'proactive' helped the team avoid delays." "The company stayed 'proactive' by addressing concerns early."