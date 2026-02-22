Word of the Day: Progeny

"Progeny" is a noun that means a person's children or descendants. It can also refer to the result or outcome of something. Let's learn more about this word and how it is used in everyday writing.

Origin Origin of the word "Progeny" comes from the Latin word prōgenies, meaning "offspring" or "descent." It entered English in the 15th century through French influence. Over time, it kept its sense of lineage and inheritance.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "progeny" is used in different contexts: "The scientist was proud of her intellectual progeny." "The king's progeny inherited the throne." "The invention and its progeny changed the industry".

Synonyms Synonyms for 'progeny' Some common synonyms for "progeny" include offspring, descendants, heirs, and issue. These words describe children or later generations.

