LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Progeny
Word of the Day: Progeny

Word of the Day: Progeny

By Simran Jeet
Feb 22, 2026
04:58 pm
What's the story

"Progeny" is a noun that means a person's children or descendants. It can also refer to the result or outcome of something. Let's learn more about this word and how it is used in everyday writing.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Progeny" comes from the Latin word prōgenies, meaning "offspring" or "descent." It entered English in the 15th century through French influence. Over time, it kept its sense of lineage and inheritance.

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "progeny" is used in different contexts: "The scientist was proud of her intellectual progeny." "The king's progeny inherited the throne." "The invention and its progeny changed the industry".

Advertisement

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'progeny'

Some common synonyms for "progeny" include offspring, descendants, heirs, and issue. These words describe children or later generations.

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

The word "progeny" is helpful when referring to descendants or the lasting results of something in a formal context. It brings a feeling of legacy and long-term connection to your writing.

Advertisement