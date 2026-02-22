Word of the Day: Progeny
What's the story
"Progeny" is a noun that means a person's children or descendants. It can also refer to the result or outcome of something. Let's learn more about this word and how it is used in everyday writing.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Progeny" comes from the Latin word prōgenies, meaning "offspring" or "descent." It entered English in the 15th century through French influence. Over time, it kept its sense of lineage and inheritance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "progeny" is used in different contexts: "The scientist was proud of her intellectual progeny." "The king's progeny inherited the throne." "The invention and its progeny changed the industry".
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'progeny'
Some common synonyms for "progeny" include offspring, descendants, heirs, and issue. These words describe children or later generations.
Writing
Why use the word
The word "progeny" is helpful when referring to descendants or the lasting results of something in a formal context. It brings a feeling of legacy and long-term connection to your writing.