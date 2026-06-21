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Word of the Day: Quorum

By Simran Jeet 07:00 pm Jun 21, 202607:00 pm

What's the story

"Quorum" is a noun that refers to the minimum number of members required to be present for a meeting or official gathering to make decisions legally or formally. Without a quorum, votes or proceedings are usually considered invalid. The word is commonly used in politics, business meetings, committees, and organizations.