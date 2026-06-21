Word of the Day: Quorum
What's the story
"Quorum" is a noun that refers to the minimum number of members required to be present for a meeting or official gathering to make decisions legally or formally. Without a quorum, votes or proceedings are usually considered invalid. The word is commonly used in politics, business meetings, committees, and organizations.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Quorum" comes from a Latin phrase meaning "of whom." It entered English in the 15th century through legal terminology used in official commissions and courts. Over time, the word came to represent the minimum attendance needed for formal decision-making.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'quorum'
Some common synonyms or related terms for "quorum" include minimum attendance, required number, assembly, gathering, and official presence. These expressions relate to the number of people needed for a meeting or group action to proceed properly.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "quorum" is used in different contexts: "The meeting was postponed because a quorum was not present." "A quorum of board members approved the new policy." "The committee could not vote until enough members arrived to form a quorum."
Writing
Why use the word
"Quorum" helps explain situations where decisions depend on enough members being present. It is a concise way to refer to official participation requirements. This makes it valuable in discussions involving meetings and procedures.