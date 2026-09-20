Word of the Day: Rapture
What's the story
"Rapture" is a noun that refers to a feeling of intense joy, delight, or excitement. It describes a state of being completely absorbed in overwhelming happiness or pleasure. Let us take a closer look at this word and its usage.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Rapture" comes from the Latin word raptura, meaning "seizing" or "carrying away."
It is related to rapere, meaning "to seize or carry off."
The word entered English in the late 16th century and later developed its sense of being carried away by intense emotion.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'rapture'
Words related to "rapture" include ecstasy, delight, joy, bliss, euphoria, elation, and excitement.
Among these, "ecstasy" is particularly close in meaning, as both words describe an extremely intense feeling of happiness or pleasure.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Check out "rapture" in these sentence examples:
"The audience listened in rapture as the singer performed."
"She was filled with rapture when she received the good news."
"The children gazed at the fireworks in rapture."
Writing
Why use the word
"Rapture" is generally used to describe an unusually powerful feeling of happiness or delight.
It is stronger than ordinary joy and often suggests that a person is completely carried away by an experience.
The word can be used for moments involving art, music, love, achievement, or any experience that creates overwhelming happiness.