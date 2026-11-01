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Word of the Day: Ravage
'Ravage' comes from the Old French word 'ravager'

Word of the Day: Ravage

By Simran Jeet
Nov 01, 2026
04:34 pm
What's the story

"Ravage" (verb) means to cause severe damage, destruction, or harm to something. It is often used to describe the effects of disasters, wars, or other destructive events. Let us explore this word and understand how it is used.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "ravage" comes from the Old French word ravager, meaning "to lay waste" or "to devastate."

It entered English in the 17th century and has since been used to describe widespread damage and destruction.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'ravage'

Words similar to "ravage" include devastate, destroy, ruin, damage, and wreck.

Although these words have similar meanings, "devastate" often suggests severe destruction or emotional distress, while "wreck" usually refers to damaging something badly.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Here are some sentences that demonstrate the use of "ravage":

"The wildfire continued to ravage the nearby forests."

"The disease began to ravage the crops across the region."

"Years of conflict had ravaged the once-thriving town."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Ravage" is a strong word that helps communicate the extent of destruction or damage caused by an event.

It works well in writing about natural disasters, conflicts, environmental damage, and other situations involving serious harm.

It gives readers a clearer sense of how severely something has been affected.

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