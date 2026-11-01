Word of the Day: Ravage
What's the story
"Ravage" (verb) means to cause severe damage, destruction, or harm to something. It is often used to describe the effects of disasters, wars, or other destructive events. Let us explore this word and understand how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "ravage" comes from the Old French word ravager, meaning "to lay waste" or "to devastate."
It entered English in the 17th century and has since been used to describe widespread damage and destruction.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'ravage'
Words similar to "ravage" include devastate, destroy, ruin, damage, and wreck.
Although these words have similar meanings, "devastate" often suggests severe destruction or emotional distress, while "wreck" usually refers to damaging something badly.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some sentences that demonstrate the use of "ravage":
"The wildfire continued to ravage the nearby forests."
"The disease began to ravage the crops across the region."
"Years of conflict had ravaged the once-thriving town."
Writing
Why use the word
"Ravage" is a strong word that helps communicate the extent of destruction or damage caused by an event.
It works well in writing about natural disasters, conflicts, environmental damage, and other situations involving serious harm.
It gives readers a clearer sense of how severely something has been affected.