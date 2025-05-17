Word of the Day: Reconcile
What's the story
"Reconcile" is a verb that means to make peace between people or ideas that disagree.
It can also mean accepting something difficult or bringing two things into agreement.
Whether you're settling a fight or accepting a hard truth, "reconcile" is about restoring harmony.
Let's learn more about this thoughtful and useful word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Reconcile" comes from the Latin word reconciliare, which means "to bring together again."
It entered English in the 14th century and was first used in religious and personal contexts.
Over time, it came to describe many situations where balance, peace, or agreement is restored, either between people or between ideas.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'reconcile'
Some helpful synonyms include settle, mend, reunite, resolve, harmonize, adjust, make up, bring together, smooth over, and patch up.
Each of these words points to the act of fixing or balancing a broken relationship or conflict, whether emotional, personal, or even financial, depending on the situation and tone.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"They finally 'reconciled' after years of silence."
"She struggled to 'reconcile' her dreams with reality."
"The company had to 'reconcile' their budget records."
Writing
Why use the word
"Reconcile" is a graceful word to use when talking about healing, acceptance, or agreement.
It works in emotional, personal, or even practical contexts.
When you want to talk about finding peace or balance, "reconcile" gives your language depth and calm, helping you explain complex feelings or situations clearly.