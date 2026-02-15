Word of the Day: Relish

"Relish" is a verb that means to enjoy something greatly or take pleasure in it. It can also refer to appreciating an experience with enthusiasm. "Relish" suggests deep enjoyment. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Relish" comes from the Old French word reles, meaning "taste" or "flavor." It entered English in the 14th century and was first linked to taste and enjoyment. Over time, it expanded to mean enjoying experiences.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'relish' Some common synonyms for "relish" include enjoy, savor, delight in, appreciate, and love. These words express strong enjoyment or pleasure.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "relish" is used in different contexts: "She relished the opportunity to travel." "He relishes a good challenge." "They relished every moment of the celebration."

Advertisement