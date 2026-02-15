LOADING...
Word of the Day: Relish

By Simran Jeet
Feb 15, 2026
07:21 pm
What's the story

"Relish" is a verb that means to enjoy something greatly or take pleasure in it. It can also refer to appreciating an experience with enthusiasm. "Relish" suggests deep enjoyment. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin of the word

"Relish" comes from the Old French word reles, meaning "taste" or "flavor." It entered English in the 14th century and was first linked to taste and enjoyment. Over time, it expanded to mean enjoying experiences.

Synonyms for 'relish'

Some common synonyms for "relish" include enjoy, savor, delight in, appreciate, and love. These words express strong enjoyment or pleasure.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "relish" is used in different contexts: "She relished the opportunity to travel." "He relishes a good challenge." "They relished every moment of the celebration."

Why use the word

The word "relish" is useful when you want to show strong enjoyment or enthusiasm. It adds warmth and emotion to your writing, helping readers feel the pleasure of the moment.

