Word of the Day: Rhapsody
What's the story
"Rhapsody" is a noun that means an intense expression of emotion or enthusiasm. It is often used for passionate speech, writing, or music. "Rhapsody" suggests overflowing feeling.
Origin
Origin of the word
Rhapsody" comes from the Greek word rhapsōidia, meaning "epic poem" or "stitched song." It entered English in the 16th century through Latin and French influences. Over time, it came to describe emotional or artistic expression.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'rhapsody'
Some common synonyms for "rhapsody" include ecstasy, enthusiasm, euphoria, and exaltation. These words express intense joy or emotion.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "rhapsody" is used in different contexts: "He spoke in rhapsody about the trip." "The novel is a rhapsody of emotions." "The composer created a beautiful rhapsody."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "rhapsody" is useful when you want to capture moments of overwhelming feeling. It helps your writing clearly show excitement or deep appreciation.