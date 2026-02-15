Word of the Day: Rhapsody

"Rhapsody" is a noun that means an intense expression of emotion or enthusiasm. It is often used for passionate speech, writing, or music. "Rhapsody" suggests overflowing feeling.

Origin Origin of the word Rhapsody" comes from the Greek word rhapsōidia, meaning "epic poem" or "stitched song." It entered English in the 16th century through Latin and French influences. Over time, it came to describe emotional or artistic expression.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'rhapsody' Some common synonyms for "rhapsody" include ecstasy, enthusiasm, euphoria, and exaltation. These words express intense joy or emotion.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "rhapsody" is used in different contexts: "He spoke in rhapsody about the trip." "The novel is a rhapsody of emotions." "The composer created a beautiful rhapsody."

