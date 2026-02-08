"Rife" is an adjective that means widespread, common, or occurring in large amounts. It is often used to describe something negative that exists everywhere in a situation or place. "Rife" suggests abundance, often with an undesirable tone.

Origin Origin of the word "Rife" comes from the Old English word rȳfe, meaning "abundant" or "plentiful." It has been used in English since before the 14th century to describe things that are widespread. Over time, it became commonly associated with negative conditions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'rife' Some common synonyms for "rife" include widespread, prevalent, abundant, common, and rampant. These words indicate something existing in large quantity or frequency.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "rife" is used in different contexts: "Rumors were rife throughout the office." "The area is rife with corruption." "Errors were rife in the first draft."

