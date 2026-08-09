Word of the Day: Righteous
What's the story
"Righteous" is an adjective used to describe someone or something that is morally right, fair, or good. It often refers to people who behave according to strong moral values or to actions that are considered just and honorable.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Righteous" comes from the Old English word rihtwis, meaning "just" or "upright."
It is formed from "right" and an old form meaning "wise" or "way."
The word has long been connected with morality, fairness, and good behavior.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'righteous'
Some common synonyms for "righteous" include moral, virtuous, upright, honorable, just, ethical, principled, decent, good and noble.
These words describe people, actions, or beliefs that follow strong moral values and are considered fair or good.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples:
"She was praised for her righteous decision to defend those who were treated unfairly."
"He believed he was fighting for a righteous cause." "
"The story follows a hero on a righteous quest for justice."
Writing
Why use the word
"Righteous" is a strong choice when you want to describe something as morally right or just.
It can add a sense of conviction to your writing, especially when discussing fairness, justice, values, or people who stand up for what they believe is right.