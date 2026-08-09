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Word of the Day: Rubble
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Word of the Day: Rubble

By Simran Jeet
Aug 09, 2026
03:07 pm
What's the story

"Rubble" is a noun that refers to broken pieces of stone, brick, concrete, or other building materials left after a structure has been damaged or destroyed. It is commonly used when describing the remains of buildings after demolitions, earthquakes, storms, or other destructive events.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Rubble" comes from the Middle English word robel, which referred to broken stones or fragments of masonry.

It is related to an old French word meaning "rubble" or "broken stones."

The word has been used in English since around the 15th century.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'rubble'

Some common synonyms for "rubble" include debris, fragments, wreckage, ruins, remains, shards, remnants, waste, and wreck.

These words describe broken or scattered pieces left behind after something has been damaged, destroyed, demolished, or broken apart.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here's how "rubble" can be used in sentences:

"Rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors."

"The old building was reduced to rubble after the demolition."

"Workers cleared the rubble from the road after the storm."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Rubble" is a useful word when describing the remains of something that has been damaged or destroyed.

It creates a clear picture of broken materials scattered across an area and works well in news reports, stories, and descriptions of disasters or construction sites.

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