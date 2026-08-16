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Word of the Day: Ruminate
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Word of the Day: Ruminate

By Simran Jeet
Aug 16, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

"Ruminate" is a verb that means to think deeply and repeatedly about something. It is often used when someone spends a lot of time reflecting on an idea, experience, decision, or problem. The word can suggest thoughtful reflection, but it may also imply overthinking.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Ruminate" comes from the Latin ruminare, meaning "to chew the cud."

It originally referred to animals such as cows repeatedly chewing their food.

Over time, the word gained a figurative meaning: going over thoughts repeatedly in the mind.

Synonyms

Words similar to 'ruminate'

Some alternatives for "ruminate" include ponder, reflect, contemplate, consider, deliberate, mull, meditate, think and dwell.

These words describe spending time thinking carefully about something, although some can suggest deeper or more prolonged thought.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

See how "ruminate" fits into these sentences:

"She spent the evening ruminating over the conversation."

"He tends to ruminate on past mistakes."

"The experience gave her plenty to ruminate on."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Ruminate" is a good choice when you want to describe thoughts that stay on someone's mind for a while.

It works particularly well when writing about reflection, memories, decisions, or worries and can show that someone is thinking about the same matter again and again.

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