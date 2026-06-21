Word of the Day: Savage
What's the story
"Savage" is an adjective that describes something fierce, violent, brutal, or extremely harsh. It can refer to wild behavior, intense actions, or severe conditions. In informal usage, the word can also describe a bold or brutally honest remark or action.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Savage" comes from the Latin word silvaticus, meaning "of the woods" or "wild." It entered English through Old French in the 13th century. Over time, the word developed meanings related to untamed behavior, cruelty, and intensity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'savage'
Some common synonyms for "savage" include brutal, fierce, violent, ruthless, wild, and ferocious. These words all suggest extreme intensity, aggression, or lack of restraint.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "savage" is used in different contexts: "The village suffered a savage storm during the night." "He faced savage criticism after the interview." "Her savage comeback left everyone speechless."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "savage" helps emphasize the seriousness or force of something. Whether describing a storm, an attack, or a comment, it suggests a level of intensity that is hard to ignore.