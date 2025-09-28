LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Scanty
Summarize
Word of the Day: Scanty
Use this word

Word of the Day: Scanty

By Simran Jeet
Sep 28, 2025
06:45 pm
What's the story

"Scanty" (adjective) describes something that is very small in amount, barely enough, or insufficient. It's used when resources, information, or supplies are limited or meager. A "scanty" amount leaves just enough to notice a shortage or inadequacy.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "scanty" comes from the Middle English word scant, meaning "limited" or "barely sufficient." It has been used since the 15th century to describe small or inadequate quantities. Today, it's commonly used for anything that is lacking in size, amount, or coverage.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'scanty'

Words often used instead of "scanty" include meager, sparse, insufficient, paltry, minimal, skimpy, and limited. Each of these highlights a small or inadequate amount of something.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "scanty" can appear in different contexts: "The evidence was 'scanty,' making it hard to draw conclusions." "She wore a 'scanty' outfit in the summer heat." "Food supplies were 'scanty' after the storm."

Writing

Why use the word

The word "scanty" is useful when you want to show that something is insufficient or barely enough. It helps convey shortage, limitation, or minimalism in a clear way. It's perfect for describing supplies, details, clothing, or any situation where more is needed.