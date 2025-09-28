Word of the Day: Scanty
What's the story
"Scanty" (adjective) describes something that is very small in amount, barely enough, or insufficient. It's used when resources, information, or supplies are limited or meager. A "scanty" amount leaves just enough to notice a shortage or inadequacy.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "scanty" comes from the Middle English word scant, meaning "limited" or "barely sufficient." It has been used since the 15th century to describe small or inadequate quantities. Today, it's commonly used for anything that is lacking in size, amount, or coverage.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'scanty'
Words often used instead of "scanty" include meager, sparse, insufficient, paltry, minimal, skimpy, and limited. Each of these highlights a small or inadequate amount of something.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "scanty" can appear in different contexts: "The evidence was 'scanty,' making it hard to draw conclusions." "She wore a 'scanty' outfit in the summer heat." "Food supplies were 'scanty' after the storm."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "scanty" is useful when you want to show that something is insufficient or barely enough. It helps convey shortage, limitation, or minimalism in a clear way. It's perfect for describing supplies, details, clothing, or any situation where more is needed.