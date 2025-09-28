Word of the Day: Scanty

"Scanty" (adjective) describes something that is very small in amount, barely enough, or insufficient. It's used when resources, information, or supplies are limited or meager. A "scanty" amount leaves just enough to notice a shortage or inadequacy.

Origin Origin of the word The word "scanty" comes from the Middle English word scant, meaning "limited" or "barely sufficient." It has been used since the 15th century to describe small or inadequate quantities. Today, it's commonly used for anything that is lacking in size, amount, or coverage.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'scanty' Words often used instead of "scanty" include meager, sparse, insufficient, paltry, minimal, skimpy, and limited. Each of these highlights a small or inadequate amount of something.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "scanty" can appear in different contexts: "The evidence was 'scanty,' making it hard to draw conclusions." "She wore a 'scanty' outfit in the summer heat." "Food supplies were 'scanty' after the storm."