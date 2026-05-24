Word of the Day: Scoot

"Scoot" (verb) means to move quickly, often in a light, playful, or hurried way. It is commonly used when someone shifts position, moves aside, or leaves quickly. The word has a casual and lively tone, making it feel energetic and fun in everyday conversation and writing.

Origin Origin of the word "Scoot" likely comes from old Scandinavian and dialect words connected with quick movement or sliding. It became popular in informal English during the 19th century and has since been widely used to describe fast, light, or playful movement.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'scoot' Some similar words include hurry, dash, scurry, slide, and zip. These words are often used when describing quick movement or playful rushing from one place to another.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The child scooted across the floor." "Can you scoot over a little?" "They scooted out of the room before the meeting ended."

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