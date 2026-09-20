Word of the Day: Scrupulous
What's the story
"Scrupulous" is an adjective used to describe someone who is very careful, honest, and attentive to details. It can also describe actions carried out with great care and concern for what is right. Let us take a closer look at this word, its meaning, and its usage.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Scrupulous" comes from the Latin word scrupulosus, meaning "full of doubts or concerns," and is related to scrupulus, a term associated with feelings of doubt or uneasiness.
The word entered English in the 16th century and later developed its modern meaning.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'scrupulous'
Words related to "scrupulous" include meticulous, careful, thorough, conscientious, precise, diligent, and exacting.
"Meticulous" focuses more on careful attention to detail, while "conscientious" often highlights a person's sense of responsibility and concern for doing what is right.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Check out "scrupulous" in these sentence examples:
"She is scrupulous about checking every detail before submitting her work."
"The researcher was scrupulous in recording the results of the experiment."
"He is known for being scrupulous about following the rules."
Writing
Why use the word
"Scrupulous" can describe both careful attention to detail and strong adherence to moral or ethical standards. Its meaning depends on the context.
For example, a person can be scrupulous about checking facts or scrupulous about following ethical rules.
It generally conveys a strong sense of care, precision, and responsibility.