Word of the Day: Simmer

"Simmer" is a verb that means to cook or heat something gently just below boiling. It can also describe emotions or situations that are quietly developing without fully erupting. "Simmer" often suggests slow, controlled activity over time.

Origin Origin of the word "Simmer" comes from the Middle English word simpren, meaning "to boil gently." It has been used for centuries in cooking and later in figurative language. Over time, it came to describe both slow cooking and restrained emotions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'simmer' Some common synonyms for "simmer" include gently boil, stew, brew, smolder, and seethe. These words convey the idea of slow heat or controlled intensity.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "simmer" is used in different contexts: "Let the soup simmer for 20 minutes." "Anger continued to simmer beneath his calm voice." "The conflict has been simmering for years."

