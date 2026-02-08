Word of the Day: Simpleton

"Simpleton" is a noun that refers to a person who is considered foolish or lacking good judgment. It is often used to describe someone who appears easily confused or naïve. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Simpleton" comes from the word simple, which originally meant "plain" or "straightforward." It entered English in the late Middle Ages as a term for someone seen as overly simple-minded. Over time, it developed a negative connotation.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'simpleton' Some common synonyms for "simpleton" include fool, lunatic, moron, and maniac. These words describe a lack of intelligence or judgment.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "simpleton" is used in different contexts: "He was treated like a simpleton during the debate." "The story portrays the character as a harmless simpleton." "She refused to be mistaken for a simpleton."

