Word of the Day: Sleek
"Sleek" (adjective) describes something smooth, shiny, and well-groomed, or stylish and elegant in appearance. It's used when talking about objects, animals, or even designs that look polished and attractive. A "sleek" surface or style gives an impression of sophistication and smoothness.
Origin
The word "sleek" comes from Middle English word sleek, which meant "smooth" or "shiny." Originally, it described hair, fur, or surfaces that were polished and well-groomed. Today, it's also used more broadly to describe anything stylish, elegant, or modern in appearance.
Synonyms
Words often used instead of "sleek" include smooth, polished, glossy, shiny, elegant, streamlined, and stylish. Each of these conveys the idea of something well-groomed, attractive, or refined.
Usage
Here's how "sleek" can appear in different contexts: "The cat had a 'sleek' black coat that shone in the sunlight." "She drove a 'sleek' sports car through the city streets." "The new smartphone has a 'sleek' and modern design."
Writing
The word "sleek" is useful when you want to describe something polished, stylish, or smooth. It adds a sense of elegance and sophistication to your writing. Whether talking about objects, animals, or designs, "sleek" makes descriptions feel refined and visually appealing.