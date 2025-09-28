Word of the Day: Sleek

"Sleek" (adjective) describes something smooth, shiny, and well-groomed, or stylish and elegant in appearance. It's used when talking about objects, animals, or even designs that look polished and attractive. A "sleek" surface or style gives an impression of sophistication and smoothness.

Origin Origin of the word The word "sleek" comes from Middle English word sleek, which meant "smooth" or "shiny." Originally, it described hair, fur, or surfaces that were polished and well-groomed. Today, it's also used more broadly to describe anything stylish, elegant, or modern in appearance.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sleek' Words often used instead of "sleek" include smooth, polished, glossy, shiny, elegant, streamlined, and stylish. Each of these conveys the idea of something well-groomed, attractive, or refined.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "sleek" can appear in different contexts: "The cat had a 'sleek' black coat that shone in the sunlight." "She drove a 'sleek' sports car through the city streets." "The new smartphone has a 'sleek' and modern design."