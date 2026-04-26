Word of the Day: Sojourn

"Sojourn" (noun/verb) is used for a short stay in a place, often away from home. It brings to mind travel, quiet breaks, or temporary visits that feel meaningful. The word is commonly used when describing a stay that is not permanent but still memorable or refreshing.

Origin Origin of the word "Sojourn" comes from the Old French word sojorner, meaning "to stay for a time." It entered English in the 13th century and was used to describe temporary residence or travel stays. Over time, it became associated with brief yet significant visits to different places.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sojourn' Some similar words include stay, visit, stopover, retreat, and getaway. These words are often used when referring to spending a short period of time in a place, usually for rest, travel, or exploration.

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Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "They enjoyed a peaceful sojourn in the hills." "Her summer sojourn by the sea was relaxing and refreshing." "He sojourned in the city for a few weeks before moving on."

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