Word of the Day: Solidarity
What's the story
"Solidarity" is a noun that refers to unity or agreement among individuals or groups with a shared interest, goal, or purpose. It describes mutual support and collective strength, especially during challenges. The word suggests standing together and acting in harmony for a common cause.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Solidarity" comes from the French word solidarité, which is based on the Latin root solidus, meaning "solid" or "whole." It entered English in the 19th century and was often used in social and political contexts to describe unity within communities or movements.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'solidarity'
Some common synonyms for "solidarity" include unity, harmony, alliance, cooperation, and togetherness. These words reflect shared purpose and mutual support. While similar, "solidarity" especially emphasizes standing firmly with others during difficult or important moments.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "solidarity" is used in different contexts: "The workers showed solidarity during the strike." "Communities expressed solidarity after the disaster." "She spoke in solidarity with those seeking change."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "solidarity" is useful when you want to describe unity built on shared values or struggles. It conveys togetherness and mutual support, helping your writing reflect collective strength and shared responsibility.