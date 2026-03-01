Word of the Day: Solidarity

"Solidarity" is a noun that refers to unity or agreement among individuals or groups with a shared interest, goal, or purpose. It describes mutual support and collective strength, especially during challenges. The word suggests standing together and acting in harmony for a common cause.

Origin Origin of the word "Solidarity" comes from the French word solidarité, which is based on the Latin root solidus, meaning "solid" or "whole." It entered English in the 19th century and was often used in social and political contexts to describe unity within communities or movements.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'solidarity' Some common synonyms for "solidarity" include unity, harmony, alliance, cooperation, and togetherness. These words reflect shared purpose and mutual support. While similar, "solidarity" especially emphasizes standing firmly with others during difficult or important moments.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "solidarity" is used in different contexts: "The workers showed solidarity during the strike." "Communities expressed solidarity after the disaster." "She spoke in solidarity with those seeking change."

Advertisement