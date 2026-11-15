Word of the Day: Squander
What's the story
"Squander"(verb) refers to the careless use of something valuable, such as money, time, or opportunities. It describes situations where a person spends or uses resources without thinking about their importance. The word often suggests poor judgement and the loss of something that could have been used more wisely.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Squander" is believed to have originated in the 16th century, possibly from an old English dialect word meaning to scatter or waste.
Over time, it came to describe the careless use of valuable resources.
Today, the word is commonly used when talking about money, time, opportunities, and other things that should be used wisely.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'squander'
Some common synonyms for "squander" include waste, misuse, fritter away, dissipate, spend carelessly, throw away, and squander away.
These words describe the careless use of something valuable.
While "waste" has a general meaning, "fritter away" often refers to gradually losing time or money through small, unnecessary expenses
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's look at "squander" in a few sentences:
"He managed to squander his savings on unnecessary purchases."
"Don't squander your time worrying about things you cannot control."
"The team squandered a golden opportunity to win the championship."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "squander" helps describe the careless waste of something that could have been put to better use.
It is more specific than simply saying "waste" because it often suggests poor judgement or a lack of planning.
The word can be used when discussing money, time, talent, and opportunities.