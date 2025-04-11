Word of the Day: Stalwart
What's the story
The word "stalwart" is both a noun and an adjective.
As a noun, it refers to a loyal, reliable, and hardworking supporter.
As an adjective, it describes someone or something that is strong, dependable, and firm in purpose.
People often use "stalwart" to highlight strength, loyalty, or unwavering support in challenging situations.
Origins
Origin of the word
The word "stalwart" comes from Middle English stalworth, which meant brave or valiant.
It is believed to be a blend of Old English stǣlwierþe, meaning serviceable or valuable, and stǣl, meaning place or position.
Over time, it evolved to mean someone strong, dependable, and firm in their beliefs or actions
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'stalwart'
Some commonly used synonyms for "stalwart" include loyalist, devotee, supporter, steadfast, dependable, hardy, brave, and reliable.
While each of these words shares a sense of loyalty, dedication, or strength, "stalwart" stands out by combining all these qualities.
It emphasizes not just being reliable, but being firm, committed, and often courageous in the face of challenges.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"He was a 'stalwart' of the local community, always ready to help."
"The army counted on its 'stalwart' soldiers to lead the mission."
"She remained a 'stalwart' supporter of the team, even during tough seasons."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "stalwart" adds weight and admiration when describing someone's loyalty or strength.
It's more expressive than simply saying "supporter" or "strong."
Whether you're writing about leadership, friendship, or resilience, "stalwart" conveys a deeper sense of commitment and courage that enhances your message.