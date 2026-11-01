Word of the Day: Stifle
What's the story
"Stifle" (verb) means to hold back, suppress, or prevent something from being expressed or happening. It is often used when someone tries to control their emotions, silence an opinion, or stop an activity. Let's get to know this word a little better.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "stifle" comes from the Old English word stif, meaning "stiff" or "rigid."
Over time, it developed the meaning of restricting movement, expression, or activity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'stifle'
Words with meanings similar to "stifle" include suppress, restrain, repress, smother, and curb.
For instance, "suppress" often refers to holding back feelings or opinions, while "restrain" suggests keeping something under control.
Usage
Sentence usage
The following sentences show how "stifle" can be used:
"She tried to stifle her laughter during the meeting."
"Strict rules can stifle creativity among students."
"He struggled to stifle his anger during the argument."
Writing
Why use the word
"Stifle" is a useful word for describing situations where feelings, ideas, or actions are held back.
It can be used in writing about emotions, personal expression, creativity, and social restrictions.
The word helps explain how something is prevented from developing or being openly expressed.