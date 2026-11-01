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Word of the Day: Stifle
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Word of the Day: Stifle

By Simran Jeet
Nov 01, 2026
04:55 pm
What's the story

"Stifle" (verb) means to hold back, suppress, or prevent something from being expressed or happening. It is often used when someone tries to control their emotions, silence an opinion, or stop an activity. Let's get to know this word a little better.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "stifle" comes from the Old English word stif, meaning "stiff" or "rigid."

Over time, it developed the meaning of restricting movement, expression, or activity.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'stifle'

Words with meanings similar to "stifle" include suppress, restrain, repress, smother, and curb.

For instance, "suppress" often refers to holding back feelings or opinions, while "restrain" suggests keeping something under control.

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Usage

Sentence usage

The following sentences show how "stifle" can be used:

"She tried to stifle her laughter during the meeting."

"Strict rules can stifle creativity among students."

"He struggled to stifle his anger during the argument."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Stifle" is a useful word for describing situations where feelings, ideas, or actions are held back.

It can be used in writing about emotions, personal expression, creativity, and social restrictions.

The word helps explain how something is prevented from developing or being openly expressed.

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