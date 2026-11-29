Word of the Day: Strew
What's the story
"Strew" is a verb that means to scatter or spread things loosely across a surface or area. It is often used when objects are left scattered rather than neatly arranged. Leaves on the ground, toys across a room, or petals along a path are common examples of things being "strewn" about.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Strew" comes from Old English streowian, meaning "to spread" or "to scatter."
It has been used in English for centuries to describe the act of spreading things over an area.
The word is still commonly used when talking about objects scattered across a place.
Synonyms
Synonyms of 'strew'
"Strew" has similar meanings to scatter, spread, sprinkle, distribute, litter, and disperse.
These words describe placing or spreading things across an area.
While "sprinkle" usually refers to scattering small amounts of something, "disperse" suggests spreading things or people in different directions.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's look at "strew" through a few examples:
"The children strewed their toys across the living room."
"Fallen leaves were strewn across the garden path."
"She strewed flower petals along the walkway."
Writing
Why use the word
"Strew" helps describe how things are scattered across a surface or place.
Instead of simply saying something is lying around, it conveys the idea of objects spread loosely over an area.
The word is often used in descriptions of gardens, rooms, celebrations, and outdoor scenes.