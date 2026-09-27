Word of the Day: Sublime
What's the story
"Sublime" is an adjective used to describe something of exceptional beauty, greatness, or excellence that inspires deep admiration or awe. It can also describe experiences that feel uplifting or almost beyond ordinary words. Here is a closer look at this remarkable word and what it conveys.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Sublime" comes from the Latin word sublimis, meaning "high," "elevated," or "lofty."
The word entered English in the 16th century and gradually became associated with extraordinary beauty, grandeur, and excellence.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sublime'
Words related to "sublime" include magnificent, majestic, breathtaking, exquisite, lofty, and awe-inspiring.
Among these, "majestic" is the closest in meaning, while "breathtaking" emphasizes the powerful emotional impact of something exceptionally beautiful.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "sublime" works in everyday sentences:
"The sunset over the mountains was simply sublime."
"Her sublime performance earned a standing ovation."
"They enjoyed the sublime beauty of the ancient cathedral."
Writing
Why use the word
"Sublime" is often used for moments, places, works of art, or performances that leave a lasting impression because of their extraordinary quality.
Unlike words that simply mean "beautiful" or "excellent," it suggests something so remarkable that it inspires awe, wonder, or deep appreciation.