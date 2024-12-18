Summarize Simplifying... In short "Succinct", derived from Latin, describes speech or writing that's brief yet packed with meaning.

Word of the Day: Succinct

By Simran Jeet 11:00 am Dec 18, 202411:00 am

What's the story The word "succinct" is an adjective that means expressing something clearly and briefly without unnecessary words. It describes communication that is concise and to the point, making it effective and easy to understand. For example, a "succinct" reply gives all the necessary information in just a few words, saving time and effort.

Origin

The origin and meaning of 'succinct'

"Succinct" originates from the Latin word succinctus, which means "tightly girded." It comes from the Latin verb succingere, meaning "to gird or tuck up" (as in preparing for action). Over time, it evolved to describe speech or writing that is concise and tightly packed with meaning, free from superfluity.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'succinct'

Some synonyms for "succinct" include concise, summary, brief, terse, pithy, compact, and concise. These words all highlight brevity and clarity, though they may vary slightly in tone. For example, terse can imply a sharp or abrupt style, while pithy emphasizes being both brief and meaningful, often with a clever touch.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here are examples of how "succinct" can be used in sentences: "Her explanation of the project was so 'succinct' that everyone understood it within seconds." "The teacher praised his essay for being 'succinct' yet packed with valuable insights." "In a world of endless chatter, a 'succinct' message often has the most impact."

Clarity

Why use 'succinct'

Using the word "succinct" can help describe effective communication, especially in professional or academic settings. It conveys a sense of clarity, efficiency, and purpose. Whether you're summarizing an idea, giving a presentation, or crafting an email, being "succinct" ensures your message is understood quickly and leaves a strong impression.