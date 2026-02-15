Word of the Day: Swanky
What's the story
"Swanky" is an adjective that means stylish, fashionable, or impressively luxurious. It is often used to describe places, clothes, or lifestyles that appear elegant and modern. "Swanky" suggests showy sophistication.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Swanky" likely comes from the slang word swank, meaning to show off or boast. It appeared in English in the early 20th century to describe flashy style. Over time, it came to suggest fashionable luxury.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'swanky'
Some common synonyms for "swanky" include stylish, chic, fancy, elegant, and posh. These words describe attractive or luxurious appearance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "swanky" is used in different contexts: "They dined at a swanky restaurant." "She wore a swanky outfit to the party." "He moved into a swanky apartment downtown."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "swanky" is useful when you want to describe something that looks impressively stylish. It helps your writing quickly suggest wealth, fashion, or modern appeal without long description.