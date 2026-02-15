Word of the Day: Swanky

"Swanky" is an adjective that means stylish, fashionable, or impressively luxurious. It is often used to describe places, clothes, or lifestyles that appear elegant and modern. "Swanky" suggests showy sophistication.

Origin Origin of the word "Swanky" likely comes from the slang word swank, meaning to show off or boast. It appeared in English in the early 20th century to describe flashy style. Over time, it came to suggest fashionable luxury.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'swanky' Some common synonyms for "swanky" include stylish, chic, fancy, elegant, and posh. These words describe attractive or luxurious appearance.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "swanky" is used in different contexts: "They dined at a swanky restaurant." "She wore a swanky outfit to the party." "He moved into a swanky apartment downtown."

