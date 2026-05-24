Word of the Day: Sway

"Sway" (verb/noun) means to influence, control, or move someone's thoughts, actions, or decisions. It can also describe a gentle back-and-forth movement, like trees swaying in the wind. The word carries a smooth and flowing feeling, making it useful in both emotional and descriptive writing.

Origin Origin of the word "Sway" comes from Old Norse and Old English roots connected with movement and control. It was first used to describe physical motion, especially gentle swinging or shifting. Over time, the word also developed the meaning of influencing people and guiding decisions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sway' Some similar words include influence, persuade, control, affect, and guide. When used for movement, related words include swing, rock, and drift. These words are often used when describing influence, motion, or changing direction.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Her speech managed to sway the audience." "The tall grass swayed in the breeze." "He refused to let fear sway his decision."

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