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Word of the Day: Synergy
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Word of the Day: Synergy

By Simran Jeet
Apr 05, 2026
04:17 pm
What's the story

"Synergy" (noun) refers to the combined effect that occurs when two or more people, groups, or elements work together to produce a result greater than what they could achieve individually. It is often used to describe teamwork, collaboration, or cooperation that leads to improved outcomes. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Synergy" comes from the Greek word synergia, meaning "working together." The term entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe cooperative action between different forces or agents. Today, it is widely used in business, science, and teamwork contexts.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'synergy'

Similar words include cooperation, collaboration, teamwork, unity, and coordination. They are often used when describing people or elements working together to achieve better results.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Here's how "synergy" can be used in sentences: "The partnership created great synergy between the two companies." "Team synergy helped the group complete the project ahead of schedule." "The manager encouraged synergy among team members to boost productivity."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "synergy" to express the idea of people or elements working together effectively. It works well when discussing teamwork, partnerships, or collaborative efforts. In writing, the word highlights how cooperation can lead to stronger and more successful outcomes.

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